Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
June 23 Macy's Inc said Chief Executive Terry Lundgren will be stepping down in the first quarter of 2017, and will be succeeded by Jeff Gennette, the department store operator's president.
Lundgren will continue as executive chairman of the company, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.