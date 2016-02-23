Feb 23 Macy's Inc plans to open Backstage
off-price stores within some existing Macy's, betting that the
benefit of bringing new customers into stores outweighs the risk
of diluting the company brand and undercutting sales of
full-price items.
Macy's on Tuesday reported a drop in quarterly sales that
was less than feared and said it plans to open Backstage stores
within 15 Macy's this year. It will add one more standalone
Backstage store this year to the five it has opened since
September.
Macy's Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said the new
Backstage brand would test entry into the booming market for
discount stores, which offer up to 80 percent off regular
prices.
Standalone Backstage stores created so far have not
undercut, or cannibalized, sales at nearby Macy's, she said,
adding that the new plan could do so.
"When you open it in-store, the capital is less, but then
there is also more cannibalization of the existing store," she
said on a conference call with analysts following the earnings
release.
But the Backstages will pull customers into Macy's, she
said. "We believe this could be an exciting way to drive traffic
to our Macy doors, and to offer some price points and categories
- for example, home decor or baby gear, toys, et cetera - that
we don't currently carry at Macy's."
Some analysts said, however, that Macy's risked muddying its
brand and undermining sales of full-price items.
Neil Saunders, chief executive of research firm Conlumino,
said the move could be "quite dangerous," undermining Macy's
efforts to sell at full price.
"Macy's is very unclear about where it wants to go, what
kind of brand image it wants to project," Saunders said.
Macy's offers more discounts than chains such as Nordstrom
Inc, which will make it more difficult to distinguish
Macy's from Backstage, said Morningstar analyst Bridget
Weishaar.
Macy's does not break out sales for the Backstage business
but said it was "in the very early test stages."
Operating a low-margin business within Macy's stores, which
are often in high-rent areas, could also be expensive, analysts
warned.
"If you look at a TJX or a Ross, the model
works because they put the stores in cheaper real estate areas,"
Weishaar said.
However, putting Backstage in less productive Macy's stores,
could help boost traffic there, said Dan Hess, chief analyst at
research firm Merchant Forecast.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)