Sept 22 Macy's Inc will partner with
beauty services provider beGlammed to provide at-home grooming
and makeup services, as the department store operator focuses on
beauty to help arrest a slide in sales.
Customers will be able to book beGlammed services ranging
from $25.00-$185.00, including bridal makeup, on macys.com,
on-demand beauty service provider beGlammed said in a statement
on Thursday.
The service will be launched in 22 U.S. cities that
beGlammed operates in, including Los Angeles, New York City,
Miami, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago and Dallas, the company
said in a statement.
BeGlammed was founded in 2014 by Maile Pacheco, a former Mac
cosmetics employee, who created the on-demand platform to
connect clients with professional stylists.
Department store operators such as Macy's and J.C. Penney Co
Inc are trying to grab a bigger slice of the
fast-growing beauty products market as their mainstay apparel
business comes under pressure from online giant Amazon.com Inc
and off-price rivals including TJX Cos Inc.
Sephora counters inside J.C. Penney stores have been a huge
hit for the department store owner and among the company's
best-performing sales categories in the past few quarters.
J.C. Penney, which has more than 500 Sephora counters within
its stores, said in April it would quickly open more such
counters this year. Sephora is owned by French luxury company
LVMH.
Sales of premium makeup, fragrances and skin-care products
that are generally not sold at drugstores rose 7 percent to $16
billion in 2015, according to research firm NPD.
Macy's, which reported its sixth straight drop in quarterly
sales last month, has called beauty one of its "significant
growth opportunities".
The company bought beauty retailer and spa chain Bluemercury
last year for $210 million and has said it would focus on
expanding the chain.
Macy's tie-up with beGlammed is the second partnership
announced this month. Macy's has said it plans to open an Apple
Inc store inside its flagship Herald Square store in
New York, as it tries to tap into the iPhone maker's big
customer base to boost traffic in its stores this holiday
season.
Macy's made a similar partnership agreement with consumer
electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc in
September.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)