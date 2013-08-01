By Madeline Will
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 1 Macy's Inc told a judge on
Thursday that J.C. Penney Co should be barred from
selling certain home goods designed by celebrity trendsetter
Martha Stewart, and Penney and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
also delivered closing arguments in a long-running
lawsuit.
New York State Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Oing listened
to the arguments in a packed courtroom, often interjecting with
questions. Oing said he would make a decision soon, "but it
won't be coming out tomorrow."
Macy's claims exclusive rights to Martha Stewart cookware,
bedding and bath products under a partnership first signed in
2006. Last year, it sued Martha Stewart Living and rival
department store chain Penney over a deal announced in 2011 to
open shops within Penney stores carrying Stewart-designed goods.
Ted Grossman, an attorney for Macy's, said Martha Stewart
Living breached its contract by agreeing to design for Penney,
which courted Stewart even though it knew she had an exclusive
contract with Macy's.
"They were the pursuer, and Martha Stewart was the prey," he
said.
When Oing said this case dealt with "highly sophisticated"
competition, Grossman shot back: "No, Your Honor, we're dealing
with cut-throat competitors."
Mark Epstein, Penney's lawyer, said Macy's contract did not
clearly prohibit Martha Stewart Living from designing for
others.
"The fact is, it's not in there," he said. "Macy's wishes it
was there, they really wish it was there, and they're trying now
to rewrite the contract ... to get a right that they did not
bargain."
Eric Seiler, a lawyer for Martha Stewart Living, agreed. He
told Oing Macy's should have written a better contract and the
court can't "fill the gap."
Oing will rule if Penney can sell Stewart-designed goods
that fall under Macy's listed exclusive product categories. He
also must consider the issue of whether mini-Stewart stores
inside J.C. Penneys violate the exclusivity contract.
Lawyers for Penney and Martha Stewart Living argued that a
Stewart shop within a J.C. Penney store was not a breach of the
contract with Macy's. The contract said Martha Stewart Living
was allowed to have a retail store owned or operated by Martha
Stewart Living or an affiliate and prominently featured Stewart
goods.
Epstein said the mini-stores, part of ex-CEO Ron Johnson's
plan to revamp Penney, were designed to have the "look and feel
of a retail store."
Grossman countered that it was an "absurdity" to build walls
around the Stewart section inside a J.C. Penney and call it a
store.
Macy's has stopped asking for the court to prohibit Penny
from selling Stewart-designed goods that do not bear her name,
which have currently been selling under the "JCP Everyday"
label, the lawyers said.
But Seiler told the judge that Macy's is intending to seek
damages from Martha Stewart Living at a later trial, and should
not be allowed to pursue the case twice.
"We didn't sign on for a never-ending litigation with them,"
he said.