Jan 6 Department store chain Macy's Inc said it would shut some stores and cut jobs, starting early 2016.

The company said it expects to generate about $400 million in savings beginning this year.

The company also cut its full-year 2015 earnings forecast to $3.85-$3.90 per share, excluding charges taken for the cost savings program, from $4.20 to $4.30.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)