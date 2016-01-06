UPDATE 1-Iran leader denounces "unworthy" election rhetoric in veiled swipe at Rouhani
* Pragmatist Rouhani vies with hardliner Raisi (Adds quotes, details)
Jan 6 Department store chain Macy's Inc said it would shut some stores and cut jobs, starting early 2016.
The company said it expects to generate about $400 million in savings beginning this year.
The company also cut its full-year 2015 earnings forecast to $3.85-$3.90 per share, excluding charges taken for the cost savings program, from $4.20 to $4.30.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Pragmatist Rouhani vies with hardliner Raisi (Adds quotes, details)
DUBLIN, May 17 Paddy Power Betfair, is interested in expanding further into the United States amid intense competition in Europe that could see smaller rivals either join forces or "wither on the vine," its chief executive said on Wednesday.