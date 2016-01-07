* Says store closures, job cuts to save $400 mln
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Nathan Layne
Jan 6 Macy's Inc said it will eliminate
more than 2,000 jobs and consolidate operations after reporting
weak holiday sales, highlighting a downturn in apparel demand
that has likely taken a similar toll on other department stores
and clothing chains.
Macy's said comparable sales at stores open for more than a
year tumbled by 4.7 percent in November and December, far worse
than what it had estimated in November, and it cut its earnings
outlook for the second time in two months.
Macy's, which operates the upscale Bloomingdale's chain as
well as its namesake Macy's department stores, estimated that 80
percent of the fall was due to unusually warm weather, which
discouraged purchases of sweaters, coats and gloves. It also
blamed the strong dollar for keeping tourists from visiting the
United States and spending money at its flagship stores.
The company's shares rose 2.8 percent to $37.15 in
after-hours trading on Wednesday as investors cheered its plan
to reduce costs by $400 million by consolidating regions and
call-centers. The jobs to be eliminated include 3,000 store
workers, though about half of those employees will be put in
other positions, as well as hundreds of back-office and senior
executive posts, the company said in a press release.
"Macy's is cutting the fat, becoming a leaner organization,"
said Lisa Haddock, marketing lecturer at San Diego State
University, of why the shares rose.
But Haddock said Macy's, like many other traditional
bricks-and mortar retailers, faced an uncertain future as more
and more consumer demand shifted online. "Macy's doesn't seem to
have a unique spot in consumers' minds," she said.
Macy's cut its earnings forecast for the full year to
end-January to $3.85-$3.90 per share, excluding charges
associated with the cost-savings program, from its previous
forecast of $4.20 to $4.30 per share.
In November Macy's had also blamed warm weather and low
spending by tourists in cutting its guidance for the year and
flagging a build-up of unsold apparel inventory.
"The holiday selling season was challenging, as experienced
throughout 2015 by much of the retailing industry," Macy's chief
executive, Terry Lundgren, said in Wednesday's press release.
The latest warning from Macy's also reflects ongoing shifts
in the retail industry, analysts said. A growing number of
consumers are refraining from buying discretionary items such as
clothes and cosmetics, while spending more on electronics, cars,
home goods and travel.
At the same Amazon.com Inc has revolutionized
shopping habits, conditioning shoppers to expect deeper
discounts than what brick-and-mortar retailers can afford, while
speeding up delivery in an effort to lure shoppers.
"It's really concerning news that a company as well managed
as Macy's is having such a tough time growing sales," said Burt
Flickinger, managing director at retail consultancy Strategic
Resource Group. "It's a broader issue. It's an acceleration of a
retail ice age."
Flickinger said other department stores and specialty
clothing stores are likely facing similar troubles with apparel
demand.
Macy's said it expects a 2.7 percent drop in same-store
sales for the year ending January, bigger than the 1.8
percent-2.2 percent decline it previously forecast.
Macy's said it will close 36 of its 770 stores early this
spring, in line with a previously announced plan.
In addition to store employees, it said it would cut 600
back-office jobs, with about 150 of those positions to be
reassigned. The company will shut its St. Louis call center in
the spring, affecting about 750 employees, while adding 640
positions to other call centers. It will also offer a "voluntary
separation program" for 165 senior executives at Macy's and
Bloomingdale's.
Macy's said it would record about $200 million in charges
related to the cost-savings program.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Nathan
Layne in Chicago; Additional reporting by Abhijith G in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Leslie Adler)