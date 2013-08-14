By Phil Wahba
Aug 14 Macy's Inc reported an unexpected
decline in sales on Wednesday and blamed hesitation by consumers
to spend on non-essentials, leading to deeper markdowns and a
disappointing profit.
Shares of Macy's, which also operates the luxury chain
Bloomingdale's, closed the day down 4.5 percent at $46.33,
leading other retail stocks lower.
The retailer said comparable sales and overall sales slid
0.8 percent in the second quarter. Analysts expected comparable
sales to rise 2.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It also lowered full-year profit targets, saying the
"continuing uncertainty" people have about spending on items
they do not need in a tough economy is weighing on results. In
May, the retailer warned its budget-conscious shoppers were
again being cautious.
On a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Chief
Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said shoppers are directing more
of their spending to cars, housing and home improvement. Adding
to the pain was a drop in traffic to malls.
Some Macy's pain was self inflicted. The company did not
offer enough of the low-price merchandise shoppers wanted,
Hoguet said.
The results come a week after a group of large U.S.
retailers posted disappointing sales for July, and had to resort
to discounts to spur buying. Kohl's Corp
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc will report on Thursday, while
big chains such as J.C. Penney Co Inc, Target Corp
and Sears Holdings Corp report next week.
"The sales environment is tough. The low-to-mid end customer
is still struggling," said Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough.
Many U.S. shoppers, including Macy's middle-class customers,
are contending with payroll taxes and gas prices that are higher
than a year ago and a job market improving at a snail's pace.
In a research note earlier this week, Morgan Stanley analyst
Kimberly Greenberger said the quarter was generally tough for
department store chains in part because of less mall traffic,
particularly in July.
Still, Chief Executive Terry Lundgren said in a statement
he was "encouraged" so far with the back-to-school season, the
second-most important time of year after the holiday season for
chains such as Macy's and rivals Kohl's and Penney.
Despite the sales decline, merchandise inventory levels were
up 6 percent at the end of the quarter, something Edward Jones'
Yarborough said could portend more discounting.
Macy's said it had accelerated the receipt of orders to be
able to sell more merchandise in areas of the country where
schools open earlier.
Macy's also got help from its luxury Bloomingdale's chain,
where sales rebounded after some weakness in the spring.
Macy's reported net income of $281 million, or 72 cents a
share for the quarter that ended Aug. 3, up slightly from $279
million, or 67 cents per share a year earlier. That was 6 cents
per share less than expected, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The retailer resorted to slashing prices to clear unsold
merchandise and lowered its profit forecast for the year. It now
expects earnings of between $3.80 and $3.90 per share, compared
with a previous range of $3.90 to $3.95, saying it does not
expect to make up for the sales shortfall of the second quarter.
Smaller rival Dillard's Inc also reported
disappointing sales on Wednesday. Its second-quarter same-store
sales rose 1 percent, while Wall Street was expecting a 2
percent increase. Overall revenue was down 0.5 percent to $1.52
billion, below forecasts for $1.54 billion.
But Dillard's reported a profit of $36.5 billion, or 79
cents per share, compared with $31 million, or 63 cents a year
earlier, helped in part by lower advertising costs. That was 5
cents better than expected, sending the company's shares up 5.2
percent to $83.10 in after hours trading.