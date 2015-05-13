* Expects 2nd-qtr profit to be below year-earlier $0.80/shr
* First-qtr profit $0.56/shr vs est $0.62
* First-qtr comp sales down 0.1 pct vs est 1 pct rise
May 13 Macy's Inc forecast a lower
second-quarter profit as it marks down merchandise received late
due to a strike at West Coast ports and foreign tourists spend
less as the dollar stays strong.
Shares of the company, which also reported a drop in
first-quarter profit, fell 3 percent to $63.40 on Wednesday.
Macy's, which operates the upscale Bloomingdale's chain as
well as its namesake stores, said first-quarter profit and sales
were also hurt by colder-than-usual weather in February.
U.S. retail sales remained unchanged in April as households
cut back on purchases of automobiles and other big-ticket items.
Macy's expects its second-quarter profit to be less than the
80 cents per share it earned a year earlier, which will make it
the company's third straight quarter of lower profits.
Macy's said in February that about 12 percent of its
first-quarter merchandise was being delayed due to the strike in
West Coast ports, and this would hurt sales, gross margin, and
expenses in the first few months of the year.
The company was making sure it would not carry any of the
delayed inventory into the third quarter, Chief Financial
Officer Karen Hoguet said on a call with analysts.
Tourist spending at Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores in New
York City, Chicago, Las Vegas and other cities were down in
double digits in percentage terms in the first quarter, Hoguet
said.
She estimated that roughly 5 percent of the company's annual
sales came from international tourists.
Macy's increased its share repurchase program by $1.5
billion, bringing the total outstanding authorization to about
$2.1 billion.
It raised its quarterly dividend to 36 cents per share from
31.25 cents.
Same-store sales, including licensed departments, fell 0.1
percent, while analysts were expecting 1 percent growth.
Macy's is moving into off-price retailing as it tries to
attract bargain-hungry shoppers who are not its traditional
customers.
The company said this month it will open four pilot
off-price stores, averaging about 30,000 square feet, in fall
2015 in New York, with one testing a cafe concept.
The department store operator's net income fell 14 percent
to $193 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter
ended May 2.
Net sales fell 0.7 percent to $6.23 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 62 cents per
share on revenue of $6.32 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,; Editing by
Kirti Pandey and Don Sebastian)