(In Nov. 11 story, corrects spelling of Michael in paragraph 4)
* Seeks partnerships or joint ventures for flagship
properties
* 3rd-quarter same-store sales take unexpected fall
* Shares down nearly 14 percent
By Nandita Bose and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Nov 11 Warm weather, low spending by tourists
and a pileup of unsold inventory prompted Macy's Inc to
cut its full-year forecast on Wednesday, raising wide concerns
about the retail sector's financial health.
Macy's in a quarterly report also said it would not create a
real estate investment trust for its stores, disappointing some
investors and helping to push down shares 14 percent for the
day.
The long spell of warm weather in September and October,
which hurt sales of cold weather apparel like coats and jackets,
could also affect retailers like Urban Outfitters Inc,
while a drop in spending by tourists is likely to impact Tiffany
& Co and Hudson's Bay Co, which runs chains
like Saks Fifth Avenue, said Oliver Chen, analyst with Cowen
Equity Research.
Analysts also expect slowing sales of accessories like
handbags, shoes and cosmetics to hurt brands including Fossil
Group and Michael Kors Holdings Ltd.
Urban Outfitters shares ended down 7.4 percent, Tiffany & Co
closed 3.37 percent lower and Michael Kors and Fossil both fell
over 4 percent.
Macy's Chief Executive Terry Lundgren said on a conference
call he was not happy with the company's performance in the
quarter ended Oct. 31.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 3.6 percent in
their third straight quarterly decline. Analysts on average had
expected 0.2 percent growth, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
Macy's said it expected same-store sales to fall by 1.8
percent to 2.2 percent for the year ending in January.
The company cut its full-year profit forecast to $4.20 to
$4.30 per share, excluding special items, from a prior range of
$4.70 to $4.80.
"We are disappointed that the pace of sales did not improve
in the third quarter, as we had expected," Lundgren said.
Macy's slide in sales has lasted several quarters and
Lundgren said the company would increase the focus of its
turnaround plan, including product mix in stores and more
experimentation with online sales.
"We are wary of a drop in traffic but remain confident of
the measures management is taking to fix some of its core
problems," said Efrain Levy, equity analyst at S&P Capital IQ
who reiterated his "hold" rating on the stock.
REAL ESTATE
Activist investor Starboard Value had urged Macy's in July
to consider spinning off its real estate assets, valuing them at
about $21 billion. The investor had said a REIT would trade at a
higher multiple than the stores.
"We and our board concluded there was not enough value to be
created from the establishment of a REIT at this time," Lundgren
said.
Instead, he said, Macy's would focus on forming potential
partnerships or joint ventures for its four major flagship
properties in New York's Herald Square, Union Square in San
Francisco, State Street in Chicago, and downtown Minneapolis.
The retailer will also look for ways to profit from or redevelop
its real estate.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell 45.6 percent to
$118 million, or 36 cents per share, partly due to a charge for
some planned store closings.
Net sales fell 5.2 percent to $5.87 billion, the third
straight quarter of declines and below the analysts' average
estimate of $6.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding items, Macy's earned 56 cents per share, exceeding
analysts' expectations of 54 cents.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer; Editing by
Kirti Pandey, Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli)