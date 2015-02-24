Feb 24 Department store chain Macy's Inc reported a less-than 2 percent rise in sales in the holiday shopping quarter, falling short of analysts' estimates.

Macy's net income fell to $793 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $811 million a year earlier.

However, earnings rose to $2.26 per share from $2.16 due to a lower share count.

Net sales rose to $9.36 billion from $9.2 billion. Analysts on average had expected $9.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares were down 1.7 percent at $63.10 in premarket trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)