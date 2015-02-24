Feb 24 Department store chain Macy's Inc
reported a less-than 2 percent rise in sales in the holiday
shopping quarter, falling short of analysts' estimates.
Macy's net income fell to $793 million in the fourth quarter
ended Jan. 31, from $811 million a year earlier.
However, earnings rose to $2.26 per share from $2.16 due to
a lower share count.
Net sales rose to $9.36 billion from $9.2 billion. Analysts
on average had expected $9.39 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were down 1.7 percent at $63.10 in
premarket trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)