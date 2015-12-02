By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 2 Short sellers shopping for
overpriced stocks snapped up shares of beleaguered department
store Macys heading into Black Friday.
The volume of Macy's shares borrowed by short sellers grew
11 percent in the three days leading up to Thursday's
Thanksgiving holiday, according to lending data from SunGard's
Astec Analytics, even as optimism among other investors about
the upcoming holiday shopping season fueled a 6 percent rise in
the stock.
Short-sellers borrow shares and sell them, hoping to buy
them back later at a lower price and then return them to the
lender. They have been increasingly targeting Macy's since
September.
With reports on weekend sales suggesting a slow start to
holiday shopping at brick and mortar establishments, Macy's
stock has lost about 2.7 percent over the past three sessions,
delivering a potential payoff to short sellers who got in last
week. On Wednesday, the New York-based department store chain
fell 1.04 percent.
Online sales surged over the weekend and on Monday, helping
Amazon.com and some traditional retailers.
Macy's and many other retailers have been pummeled this
year, reflecting a consumer shift away from discretionary items
such as designer-label clothes and cosmetics and toward online
spending and merchandise including smartphones, televisions and
home goods.
Underscoring concerns on Wall Street, 3.4 percent of Macy's
outstanding shares had been shorted in mid-November, up from 2.7
percent a month earlier, according to the most recent data
available from Nasdaq.
Shareholders in Macy's and other major retailers have hoped
that families spending less at the gas pump thanks to low oil
prices would increase purchases at stores, but such a windfall
has yet to be reflected at cash registers.
Macy's, which warned last month that holiday-quarter sales
would be lower than previously expected, has seen its shares
fall 40 percent in 2015.
Other retailers have also seen an increase in interest from
short sellers. Almost a quarter of American Eagle Outfitters
shares were sold short in mid-November.
Short selling in Nordstrom ticked slightly higher to
4.6 percent of its shares in mid-November from 4.4 percent a
month before, and Tiffany & Co has seen its short
interest rise to 5.3 percent from 4.5 percent.
