(Adds details, background)
Sept 8 Macy's Inc said it would shut 35-40
underperforming stores, accounting for about 1 percent of the
department store operator's sales, as more and more customers
shop online.
The annual sales volume of the stores, net of sales expected
to be retained in nearby stores and online, is expected to be
about $300 million, the company said in a statement.
The company, which operates 770 Macy's stores, said the
store closures would be early next year and that it would
announce the locations of the affected stores on a later date.
Globally, Macy's operates a total of 885 stores, including
Macy's, Bloomingdale's and others.
The company said that over the past five years, it had
closed 52 Macy's stores and opened 12 new ones as part of its
efforts to optimize its omnichannel approach to customers.
U.S. retailers are focusing on ecommerce offerings as
customers increasingly prefer the convenience and ease of online
shopping over brick-and-mortar stores.
In August, Macy's Chinese joint venture tied up with Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd to set up a store on Tmall, Alibaba's
online marketplace.
Macy's has also been pressured by activist investors,
including Starboard Value LP, to spin off its highly-prized real
estate assets.
The company's shares were unchanged at $59.17 in trading
after the bell.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)