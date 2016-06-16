June 16 The largest local association
representing workers of Macy's Inc said it reached a
tentative agreement with the department store operator for a new
four-year contract, averting a strike that was set to begin on
Thursday.
Workers belonging to Retail, Wholesale and Department Store
Union had threatened to walk off the job if a deal was not
reached by midnight on Thursday.
The workers are demanding a more affordable health plan, pay
increases and changes to scheduling and commissions policies.
The labor association, which represents workers at the
company's flagship Herald Square store and at Macy's locations
in the Bronx, Queens and White Plains, said in a Facebook post
that it had reached a deal.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil
D'Silva)