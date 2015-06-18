ANTANANARIVO, June 18 Air Madagascar cancelled
all of its flights on Thursday due to an employee strike that
has grounded most of the state-owned carrier's fleet since
Monday.
"Because of the social movements, Air Madagascar informs its
passengers, its partners and the public that the company is
forced to cancel all its flights," an airline statement said.
Strike leader Rado Rabarilala said the action was mostly
over what he called poor governance and mismanagement at the
airline, which serves 14 cities in Madagascar and 13 foreign
destinations.
(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary, Editing by Edith Honan and Angus
MacSwan)