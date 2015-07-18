ANTANANARIVO, July 18 Air Madagascar workers ended a strike on Friday that has grounded most of the state-owned carrier's fleet for weeks, after union officials and the carrier signed a deal.

"Staff will return to work and flights will resume shortly," said Leon Rajaobelina, chairman of the airline's board.

The strike started on June 15 over what workers said was poor governance and mismanagement of the airline, leading to a 65-70 percent cancellation of flights.

"We can say that we are satisfied with this agreement," said Rado Rabarilala, a representative of the workers, before adding: "It is just a draft of what we want to implement."

Madagascar officials want more foreign firms to start flying to the Indian Ocean island nation to boost tourism.

