* Impoverished island in crisis since 2009 coup
* Regional powers pressed Rajoelina not to stand
* Ousted Ravalomanana has already opted out
* Hopes to rebuild tourism, bring back investors
By Alain Iloniaina
ANTANANARIVO, Jan 15 Madagascar's president
Andry Rajoelina said on Tuesday he would not run in May
elections, bowing to international pressure to give the island
nation a fresh start after the coup that brought him to power.
The impoverished country has been in crisis since
then-opposition leader Rajoelina ousted Marc Ravalomanana in a
2009 uprising that scared off investors and devastated the vital
tourism industry.
Regional powers have since pressed Rajoelina, a former disc
jockey, to stand aside to prevent any repeat of the turmoil
during this year's presidential vote.
"I will not stand in the presidential elections. I prefer to
sacrifice myself rather than sacrifice 22 million Malagasy
people. We want peace," Rajoelina said in a speech.
Ousted leader Ravalomanana, a wealthy businessman, had
already agreed not to stand again, saying in December he wanted
the country to rebuild itself. No other major candidates have
yet come forward.
Foreign companies have been wary of committing to investment
in Madagascar's oil, gold, chrome and nickel reserves since the
revolt and tourism numbers have fallen.
The island is due to hold presidential elections on May 8,
and has set aside July 3 for a possible run-off. Parliamentary
elections are also scheduled on July 3.
Rajoelina called for parliamentary elections to be held
before the presidential vote to avoid logistical problems.
"Parliamentary elections should come before presidential
elections. That will sort things out. Twinned elections risk
causing problems," he said.
Rajoelina led demonstrations against Ravalomanana in early
2009, accusing the him of political repression and criticising
his plans to lease large tracts of land to the Korean company
Daewoo.
A general strike in the capital turned into deadly protests
before the army stepped in and backed Rajoelina.
Ravalomanana was sentenced in absentia to life in prison
after he was accused of ordering elite troops to kill
Rajoelina's supporters.
Countries from the Southern African Development Community
(SADC) brokered a deal in September 2011 which confirmed
Rajoelina as president and allowed for the unconditional return
of Ravalomanana from self-imposed exile in South Africa.
But the plan has been beset by disagreements, including over
whether Ravalomanana should be imprisoned if he returns home.
SADC leaders urged both men not to stand in the May vote.
(Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)