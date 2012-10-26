By Alain Iloniaina
| ANTANANARIVO
ANTANANARIVO Oct 26 Madagascar's crisis-hit
economy could grow 2.6 percent next year as inflation slows and
it begins work on one of the largest nickel mining projects in
the world, the World Bank said.
The Indian Ocean island's economy has been hobbled since a
coup in 2009 that drove away tourists and foreign companies that
might have invested in its oil, gold, chrome and nickel
reserves.
The political crisis has cost the island $6.3 billion since
2009, the World Bank said, based on an assumption that the
economy would have grown 5 percent a year had there been
political stability.
It said in an economic update that Madagascar's economy is
likely to have grown 2.7 percent this year thanks to an improved
harvest and a recovery in tourism. Growth could accelerate to
4.3 percent in 2014, the bank said.
In the coup, opposition leader Andry Rajoelina ousted
President Marc Ravalomanana with the support of the army.
Ravalomanana has since been sentenced in absentia to life in
prison over the killings of demonstrators during the struggle.
Last September, the main political parties signed a
political "road map" aimed at ending the unrest, and Rajoelina
was confirmed as president. This August, the government said
fresh presidential elections will be held next May.
"(Growth) could accelerate from 2014 after the political
transition even though the outlook will remain marred by
political uncertainties surrounding the policies of a new
government and over the international economic climate from
2013," the World Bank said.
Next year's growth could be higher once the $5.5 billion
Ambatovy nickel mine goes into production, it said.
Canada's Sherritt International Corp and its partners
received permission in September to begin output at what will be
one of the world's biggest nickel mines, with a production
capacity of 60,000 tonnes of refined nickel annually for the
next three decades.
The gradual return of donors would increase activity, while
inflation was expected to slow to an average 5-7 percent between
2012-2014 from 8-10 percent in 2009-2011, the Bank said.
The bank said Madagascar could also be hurt by a slowing
world economy, which would hurt exports, especially by
developments in the euro zone, which accounts for 80 percent of
its tourist arrivals and 50 percent of exports.
(Writing by Richard Lough and George Obulutsa; Editing by James
Macharia and Hugh Lawson)