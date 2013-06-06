* Vote has been repeatedly delayed
* More political uncertainty risks hurting economy
* African Union says president should not run
By Alain Iloniaina
ANTANANARIVO, June 6 Madagascar postponed a
presidential election, the government said on Thursday, further
delaying a vote that the president promised to hold shortly
after seizing power in 2009.
The decision to put the vote back a month to Aug. 23 came
after the electoral commission said it could not hold the ballot
because foreign donors had suspended financing due to President
Andry Rajoelina's volte-face on a promise not to run.
Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana, the man he unseated from
power, both bowed to regional pressure in January and agreed not
to run in the election. The African Union said it would not
recognise either as president if they won.
But Rajoelina said in May the deal was broken when
Ravalomanana's wife, Lalao, said she would run.
Ravalomanana's allies said they wanted the election to go
ahead as scheduled.
"But some people always find a way to upset the election
calendar in order to prolong the situation for their own
benefit," said Senate Vice President Hanitra Razafimanantsoa, a
Ravalomanana supporter.
She did not say whether Lalao Ravalomanana should drop her
plan to run for president.
Madagascar's finance minister told Reuters last month that
prolonged political uncertainty risked slowing the Indian Ocean
island's economic recovery from the 2009 turmoil that deterred
foreign investors and tourists.
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)