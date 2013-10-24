* Smooth vote key to restoring confidence in tattered
economy
* Outright winner in first round unlikely, meaning run-off
* Military mutiny, coup provoked sanctions, donor backlash
By Richard Lough and Alain Iloniaina
ANTANANARIVO, Oct 25 The people of Madagascar
vote on Friday in a presidential election they hope will end a
five-year crisis and rebuild investor confidence to mend an
economy crippled since President Andry Rajoelina seized power in
a 2009 coup.
It is the first vote on the huge, nickel- and
vanilla-producing island off Africa since the upheaval four
years ago triggered by mutinous soldiers that drew sanctions
against Madagascar and prompted donors to freeze crucial budget
support.
Rajoelina, a former disc jockey, and the wife of the man he
ousted, Marc Ravalomanana, were barred by an electoral court
from competing. With no clear favourite among the 33 candidates,
the election is not expected to produce an outright winner,
meaning a likely run-off in December.
Polling stations open at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).
Presidential hopefuls have crisscrossed the Indian Ocean
isle famed for its exotic wildlife and threatened rainforests,
making lofty promises of free primary education, better
management of mineral resources and a crackdown on corruption.
"People have waited a long time for this election. Finally,
a chance for change," said 42-year-old Volana Ravaoarisoa, who
lost her job in a textiles factory after the United States
suspended Madagascar from a trade pact after the coup.
Many Malagasy are, however, less optimistic and fear the
result will be disputed. That would risk prolonging uncertainty
and more turmoil on the world's fourth largest island, situated
in the Indian Ocean off southeastern Africa, as it struggles to
lure back foreign investors, tourists and donors.
FINANCIAL PLIGHT
Madagascar's cash-strapped economy needed budget support
back, its finance minister told Reuters.
Rajoelina, 39, rose to power after galvanising popular anger
at Ravalomanana's perceived abuses of power. He spearheaded
violent street protests in early 2009 and toppled the self-made
millionaire after dissident soldiers swung behind him.
Diplomats said they were keeping a watchful eye on the
military, still headed by a general who backed Ravalomanana's
ouster and whose commanders are seen as loyal to Rajoelina.
"The Malagasy want a president ... who is not hungry for
power. The people deserve a better future," Rajoelina said late
on Thursday in a pre-recorded address to the nation.
The bitter rivalry between Rajoelina and Ravalomanana
persists. Both men agreed with regional states not to run for
the presidency in order to help restore order, but remain
influential in the voting, analysts say.
Ravalomanana, who fled to South Africa and remains there,
has openly backed Jean Louis Robinson, a former minister during
his presidency and regarded as a serious contender.
Publicly, Rajoelina has not endorsed a candidate. However,
two aspirants, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, a former finance
minister, and Edgard Razafindravahy are both widely seen as
close political associates of the outgoing president.
One Western diplomat said flaws in the voting process were
inevitable but that the alternative was another delay. Rajoelina
first promised an election in late 2010.
"Everybody knows the vote cannot be perfect but everybody is
playing the game," said Lydie Boka of French risk group
StrategiCo. "Given the circumstances, maybe that is the best
they can do."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)