* Winner Rajaonarimampianina backed by president Rajoelina
* Rajoelina ousted his predecessor in 2009 coup
* Rival says vote was rigged
* Political crisis has stunted island's economic growth
By Alain Iloniaina
ANTANANARIVO, Jan 3 Former finance minister Hery
Rajaonarimampianina won Madagascar's first presidential election
since a coup in 2009 but his closest rival said the vote was
rigged, raising concerns the island could remain mired in
political turmoil.
The electoral commission said on Friday that
Rajaonarimampianina, the candidate backed by outgoing President
Andry Rajoelina who spearheaded the coup nearly five years ago,
won 53.5 percent of the Dec. 20 vote.
He beat Jean Louis Robinson, who ended up with 46.5 percent
and has demanded a recount. Robinson's camp has filed almost 300
complaints to the electoral court, which has to rule on the
commission's provisional result by Jan. 19.
Celebrations were muted in the capital, Antananarivo, where
Rajaonarimampianina had struggled to win support in the first
round.
"I urge the Malagasy people to await the final result in
complete serenity," Rajaonarimampianina told reporters.
Asked about the vote fraud allegations, he said: "It's
(Robinson) who says that and not the people."
Robinson stayed away from the results declaration.
"We have said all along there was massive electoral fraud
across Madagascar," said Elyse Razaka who helped run Robinson's
campaign. "Robinson won't order people to take to the streets.
But it is different if there is a spontaneous movement."
CRISIS MANAGEMENT
The poll is meant to end a crisis that has driven out
investors, cut aid flows and sharply slowed the economy.
But a protracted dispute over the outcome would be likely to
add fuel to the Indian Ocean island's already volatile political
mix and delay restoring the external budget support needed to
drive public spending and boost anaemic growth.
"The president-elect needs to be careful because there is a
real risk of instability," said student Dina Faralahy. "The next
administration will be fragile because it is hardly
representative of the population if you look at turnout."
Just over half of the 7.9 million registered voters cast a
ballot in the second round, the electoral commission said,
reflecting a broad distrust of politicians that has deepened
along with poverty levels in one of Africa's poorest states.
Madagascar also voted in a legislative poll on Dec. 20.
"I don't think the electoral court will change anything,"
said taxi driver Faniry Ravelomanana. "We have to turn a new
page and await the results of the legislative elections."
Rajaonarimampianina's narrow margin of victory suggests
there is all to play for in the parliamentary vote, raising the
possibility of a French-style "cohabitation" in which the
president and parliamentary majority come from different
political camps.
That could paralyse policymaking, analysts say, doing little
to restore confidence in Madagascar's mining and petroleum
exploration industries.
