ANTANANATIVO July 18 (Reuters) - Madagascar has appointed Vonintsalama Andriambololona as the new minister of finance and budget, a statement from the presidency said on Tuesday, a day after the previous minister resigned, citing a lack of support.

Andriambololona is the former general secretary of the ministry of finance and a member of the board of the Central Bank of Madagascar. (Reporting by Lova Rabary; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Louise Ireland)