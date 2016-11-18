ROME, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Farmers in
drought-hit southern Madagascar urgently need support to prepare
for the December and January planting seasons, and prevent the
region's already serious hunger levels from spiralling, U.N.
agencies said on Friday.
Some 850,000 people - about half the population of the
island nation's south - are hungry and urgently need help, the
U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food
Programme (WFP) said.
Last month, the agencies warned that some 20 percent of
households in the affected areas were experiencing emergency
levels of hunger. "Emergency" is phase four of a
five-point scale used by food agencies, where five is famine.
Hunger levels could deteriorate further if the next harvest
fails, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and
World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday.
"The planting season offers a small window of opportunity
for local farmers to restore agricultural production," Jose
Graziano da Silva, FAO's director-general said.
"Thousands of families are already facing hunger. Missing
the planting season now will result in a serious food and
livelihood crisis, and render their situation even more
desperate," he added in a statement.
Drought has hit maize, cassava and rice crops in the south
of the African island nation, and food prices have risen.
Many families are eating less often, consuming vital seed
stocks, and selling off their animals, agricultural tools and
even land to survive.
Food stocks from the last harvest ran out in August and the
next harvest is not due until March.
FAO said it would start distributing sweet potato and
cassava cuttings as well as drought-tolerant seeds next month,
targeting some 170,000 farming families in the most
food-insecure districts of the south.
WFP said it is helping the same families with food or cash
aid so they can feed themselves until the next harvest.
Both agencies say they urgently need funds to meet all the
needs.
"As I saw recently in the south of Madagascar, farmers are
in a dire situation," WFP executive director Ertharin Cousin
said.
Some 90 percent of Madagascar's population lives on less
than $2 a day, and almost half of children are chronically
malnourished or stunted - which can impair cognitive function
and physical health - according to the U.N. agencies.
