ANTANANARIVO May 20 The European Investment
Bank (EIB) has given Madagascar a 300 million euro ($333
million) loan to go be used to rehabilitate roads, power and
energy infrastructure, the island state said.
The president's office in Madagascar said in a statement
late on Tuesday that the EIB loan would also help in emergency
repair work resulting from cyclone damage.
President Hery Rajaonarimampianina took office in January
2014 after successful elections in 2013 ended a political crisis
after a coup in 2009 that prompted international donors to cut
ties. Following the vote, donors, including the International
Monetary Fund and World Bank resumed lending to Madagascar.
The Indian Ocean island state, famed for its wildlife and
eyed by foreign companies for its minerals, has however
struggled to lure back tourists and investments into other
sectors of a fragile economy.
Madagascar's economy showed early signs of recovery in 2014
with growth estimated at 3 percent, which could rise to 5
percent in 2015, but political instability, weak institutions
and weak governance are hurting prospects, the IMF has said.
($1 = 0.9008 euros)
(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by George Obulutsa;
Editing by James Macharia)