By Lovasoa Rabary
| ANTANANARIVO, June 8
ANTANANARIVO, June 8 Workers at Sherritt
International Corp's Ambatovy nickel project in
Madagascar are considering strike action over possible job cuts,
a trade union official said on Monday.
The crisis at one of Madagascar's biggest foreign investment
projects comes as the poor but mineral-rich Indian Ocean state
faces a political crisis after its parliament moved to sack
President Hery Rajaonarimampianina late last month.
Rajaonarimampianina's peaceful election victory in late
2013, the first vote since a 2009 military coup, was seen as a
chance for stability after years of post-coup isolation.
"We could go up on strike, but we have to be careful before
deciding to move in this direction," said Richard Rakotovao, the
head of union's legal department, saying workers were concerned
about a wave of job cuts.
But he added: "We fear that Ambatovy could decide to leave
Madagascar, saying that there have been too many strikes here."
Representatives at Ambatovy and Sherritt, which is
headquartered in Toronto and holds a 40 percent interest in the
Ambatovy venture, had no immediate comment.
Workers at the mine, located 80 km east of the capital
Antananarivo, went on strike earlier this year. Sherritt was
still able to achieve its target production rate ahead of
schedule and in April reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly
revenue as it ramped up production.
Since taking office last year, Rajaonarimampianina has been
under pressure over his handling of the economy and public
services and critics say he has failed to deliver his promises.
Last month, parliament approved an impeachment bill against
him. The constitutional court must determine if he can be
sacked.
In a radio and television broadcast, Rajaonarimampianina
said the country needed stability and questioned the vote count,
saying: "I'm still there. I'm still standing."
(Editing by Edith Honan and David Evans)