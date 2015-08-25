* Madagascar economy yet to recover from a coup in 2009

* Cash-strapped Madagascar govt courts mining companies

* Tumbling commodities prices hurt exploration prospects

* Miners fume about delays in issuing of permits

By Drazen Jorgic and Lovasoa Rabary

ANTANANARIVO, Aug 25 When foreign mining firms and Western donors were pulling funds out of Madagascar following a coup in 2009, Austral Resources chief executive Scott Reid did the opposite and poured money in to the Indian Ocean island.

Yet far from being rewarded, the company's $3.5 million investment in drilling and exploration of a high-grade mine has turned sour. Austral's permit to extract zircon, used in ceramics, has expired and the project is far from production.

Sliding global commodities prices have hindered the Australian firm but to Reid the main frustration has been bureaucracy and government failure to renew its permit which languishes in the mining ministry with about 4,000 others.

With woeful air links hobbling tourism and power outages holding back its textiles industry, the former French colony's economic recovery after years of political turmoil hinges on the revival of its mining sector.

But without permits, most miners are unable to raise cash on stock markets or get loans to keep their projects alive. Recent political upheaval, including attempts by lawmakers to topple the government, have also eroded Madagascar's lure to investors.

"It's very difficult to justify investing in Madagascar when you see what's happened here in the last five years," Reid told Reuters in the capital Antananarivo.

It is miners like Reid that Madagascar must win over to revitalise its mining industry, which before a 2009 coup attracted 80 percent of the country's foreign direct investment.

The peaceful election of President Hery Rajaonarimampianina in late 2013 was hailed as a new start for Madagascar, whose deposits of nickel, titanium, cobalt, iron, coal and uranium had last decade prompted the likes of Rio Tinto and Sherritt International to invest billions.

Backed by donors who resumed aid flows, Rajaonarimampianina vowed to boost growth and restore the confidence of miners. So far though, his overtures have fallen flat.

"Companies are put off by the political instability and the huge investment needed to build mines in a country with such poor infrastructure," said Barnaby Fletcher, a Control Risks analyst.

EFFORTS HAMSTRUNG

Rajaonarimampianina's efforts have been hamstrung by a rout in global commodities prices sparked by slackening demand from China, a major buyer of Africa's minerals. On the London Metal Exchange the price of nickel, Madagascar's main export, this month tumbled to its lowest level since December 2009.

Analysts say mining investments in most 'riskier' jurisdictions, such as Madagascar, have ground to a halt. Junior miners have struggled to raise capital for new projects while giants are in austerity mode, largely retreating from Africa.

"It's very difficult to make a case for new investment at these current prices," David Pathe, chief executive of Sherritt International, told Reuters.

Sherritt operates and owns 40 percent of the $7 billion Ambatovy mine, Madagascar's biggest foreign direct investment and one of the world's largest nickel and cobalt plants. Other shareholders in Ambatovy are Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp and Korea Resources.

Corruption and a fresh political uncertainty has worsened the situation, mining executives say.

In January, the government resigned amid public frustration about power cuts and a dearth of opportunity in a nation of 24 million. Lawmakers in May then impeached Rajaonarimampianina. The constitutional court overturned the impeachment but a censure vote in July nearly toppled the new government.

The re-drafting of Madagascar's business-friendly mining code has also caused jitters and some fear the government may be tempted to raise mining taxes to boost weak economic growth.

Reviving the mining sector is a top priority, said mining minister Joeli Lalaharisaina.

"Our strategy is to be prepared for the (increase) in (global) prices, so at that time we are ready to attract people," he said, ruling out big changes to the mining bill.

STABILITY AT A PREMIUM

In the meantime, the flagship Ambatovy mine has been hit by strikes and Sherritt's Pathe said nickel prices at about $5 per pound make it hard to break even. Sherritt in June reduced headcount at Ambatovy by 12 percent, laying off 1,100 people.

There are no plans for more cuts but analysts said Sherritt's hand may be forced if nickel prices fall further.

The number two mine, a billion dollar Rio Tinto project in south Madagascar, has struggled amid falling demand for ilmenite, used as pigment in paints, paper and plastics.

Annual mine capacity stands at 750,000 tonnes but output was expected to fall to about 240,000 tonnes this year from roughly 300,000 tonnes in 2014. Yet there have been some positives.

Sherritt plans to ramp up Ambatovy production from about 90 percent closer to full capacity.

Lalaharisaina said his ministry will soon start issuing permits and parliament should pass the mining bill soon after Madagascar hosts a big mining conference in September.

Even so, political stability remains at a premium.

"The single biggest thing for any foreign investor ... is predictability and stability," said Sherritt Chief Executive Pathe. "We've tried to stress to the government the importance of that." (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Anna Willard)