* Mine will have production capacity of 60,000 tonnes/yr
* Madagascar says permit valid for 6 months pending audit
By Alain Iloniaina
ANTANANARIVO, Sept 13 Madagascar has signed an
operating permit allowing Canada's Sherritt International Corp
and partners to begin production at what will be one of
the world's biggest nickel mines.
Mines Minister Daniella Rajo Randriafeno said the permit
would be valid for six months. During that time, a technical,
financial and environmental audit would be carried out by an
international firm.
"The government has signed the permit. Mining can begin. The
rest depends on their planning," Randriafeno told Reuters.
The $5.5 billion Ambatovy mine will have a production
capacity of 60,000 tonnes of refined nickel annually for the
next three decades.
Shares in Sherritt climbed 0.9 percent to 4.76 Canadian
dollars after the permit was made public.
Ambatovy's communication office declined to comment but said
a statement would be issued on Friday.
Under the terms of the permit, Ambatovy will have to deposit
$50 million to serve as a guarantee in the event of
environmental problems. A second fund worth $25 million will
finance infrastructure projects.