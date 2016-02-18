ANTANANARIVO Feb 18 The Madagascan unit of
Sherritt International said on Thursday containers
carrying nickel had been prevented from leaving the Indian Ocean
island's Toamasina port for several days due to a new tax
regulation it said did not apply to it.
Ambatovy said due to enforcement of the Advance Cargo
Declaration (ACD) introduced by the transport ministry, it was
also unable to ship spare parts and raw materials.
"In the absence of guidance from the competent authorities
for shipping companies expressly and unequivocally ordering them
to accept the cargo without requiring the ACD, Ambatovy would be
forced to take drastic measures before the end of next week, "it
said in a statement, without elaborating.
(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by George Obulutsa;
Editing by Mark Potter)