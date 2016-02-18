(Recasts, adds comments from Ambatovy statement)
ANTANANARIVO Feb 18 The Madagascan arm of
Sherritt International said on Thursday containers carrying
nickel had been prevented from leaving the island's Toamasina
port due to new regulations, and unless the situation changed
the mine could only stay open for a week.
The $7 billion Ambatovy mining project, 40 percent owned and
operated by Sherritt, has been hit by record low nickel
prices and management has been forced to lay off more than 1,000
of its workforce over the past year.
Ambatovy said in a statement it was seeking a meeting with
Madagascan President Hery Rajaonarimampianina to discuss new
Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) regulations, which levy a $100
fee on every shipping container, as it believes it should not be
applied to Ambatovy.
Ambatovy said that due to enforcement of the ACD regulation
introduced by the transport ministry, it was also unable to ship
spare parts and raw materials, limiting its cash flow.
"The blocking of containers at the Port means that Ambatovy
has no income and cash flows, already very low and affected by
the nickel price, the lowest in history, is increasingly
critical," Ambatovy said in a statement.
"Ambatovy can only survive for a week in the current
circumstances."
Ambatovy, Madagascar's biggest foreign direct investment and
one of the world's largest nickel and cobalt plants, added the
implementation of ACD represented "additional and unexpected
costs of several million dollars over the duration of the
project"
If the government does not instruct shipping companies to
accept Ambatovy cargo without implementing ADC, Ambatovy said it
"would be forced to take drastic measures before the end of next
week". The company did not elaborate on its .
