* Arrest after police broke up Monday meeting
* Island nation in turmoil after 2009 coup
* AU gives president deadline to pull out of election
By Alain Iloniaina
ANTANANARIVO, July 23 Police arrested an
opposition leader in Madagascar on charges of holding an illegal
rally on Tuesday, compounding the island nation's political
crisis.
Laza Razafiarison's small Avotr'i Madagasikara party has
called for the departure of the country's interim president who
came to power in a 2009 coup and has since fallen out with
African and Western powers over planned elections.
Police fired teargas at the opposition party's supporters
when they held a small rally on Monday and officers said they
moved in to arrest Razafiarison after he organised another
unauthorised gathering on Tuesday.
"Seven others were also arrested and they are under
investigation," police commander Colonel Florens Rakotomahanina
told Reuters by phone.
The former French colony has been in chaos since Rajoelina
seized power with military support, ousting former President
Marc Ravalomanana and creating turmoil that scared off investors
and tourists.
Rajoelina and Ravalomanana had reached a deal with regional
states to restore order, based on the condition that neither of
them would stand in elections, scheduled for this year.
But when Ravalomanana's wife, Lalao Ravalomanana, chose to
run, Rajoelina said the pact had broken down and put his name
forward.
Foreign donors then suspended election financing and the
African Union told Rajoelina and Lalao Ravalomanana to pull out
by the end of July or face travel bans and other sanctions.
The impasse has already delayed the vote by a month to
August 23, and analysts say there are now doubts whether it will
happen at all.
On Tuesday, Rajoelina spent a second day in Tanzania meeting
with President Jakaya Kikwete, who chairs a Southern African
Development Community grouping on politics, security and peace,
to discuss the political situation on the island.
Tanzania's State House said the two met on Monday evening,
and were due to hold more talks on Tuesday.
"The two leaders have agreed ... to continue with talks with
an aim of getting answers that will be acceptable to all sides
in the Madagascar crisis on how to get the country out of its
present problems," Kikwete's office said.
