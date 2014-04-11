(Adds details, background)
ANTANANARIVO, April 11 Madagascar has named Kolo
Christopher Laurent Roger as its new prime minister, a senior
presidency official said on Friday, part of a process aimed at
ending years of political crisis on the Indian Ocean island.
In January, Hery Rajaonarimampianina an ally of former
president and coup leader Andry Rajoelina, took office pledging
to woo investors after winning an election the month before, the
first such poll since a coup in 2009.
Rajoelina has been at the heart of a power struggle that has
stoked five years of turmoil in the nickel-producing Indian
Ocean island.
"Kolo Christopher Laurent Roger has been named prime
minister and head of government," Colonel Roger Ralala,
secretary general of the presidency, said.
The World Bank had said the next step of forming a
government is crucial and that resumption of normal lending
hinges on the appointment of a new prime minister.
(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by George Obulutsa)