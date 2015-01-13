By Lovasoa Rabary
| ANTANANARIVO
ANTANANARIVO Jan 13 Madagascar's president has
accepted the resignation of his prime minister and government
amid mounting public frustration about regular power cuts and a
failure to deliver on promised improvements to daily life.
The large Indian Ocean island, famed for its wildlife and
eyed by foreign firms for its minerals, has struggled to revive
its economy since a coup in 2009 that drove away donors and
plunged the nation into prolonged crisis.
A peaceful 2013 election has improved prospects and brought
back aid flows, but the rebuilding progress has been slow.
Prime Minister Roger Kolo, who resigned with his government
late on Monday, pointed to growing public discontent in comments
to journalists on Tuesday although he did not get specific.
"We must take account of the interests of the 20 million
Malagasy," he said after President Hery Rajaonarimampianina
accepted his resignation. "Some things have been successful,
other have not been."
Deputy Parliament Speaker Freddie Mahazoasy said 118 members
of parliament representing all parties in the assembly had drawn
up a list of 14 potential names for premier, including former
president Marc Ravalomanana, who was deposed in the 2009 coup.
President Rajaonarimampianina, backed in the 2013 election
by former president Andry Rajoelina who came to power in the
coup, has recently distanced himself from his one-time ally and
has sought to build an alliance with Ravalomanana, analysts say.
Ravalomanana returned to Madagascar from exile in October
and was put under house arrest. Late last month his detention
was shifted from outside the capital to his Antananarivo home.
"This resignation (of the government) has become necessary
because of popular discontent. People blame the president's
unfulfilled promises on social issues, such as the blackouts,"
said analyst Harotsilavo Rakotoson.
As well as complaining about regular power cuts, many people
also felt the government did not do enough to prevent a rare
outbreak of the plague. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said
in November that 40 people out of 119 confirmed cases had died
of plague since late August.
Rakotoson said a new government could inject impetus in
discussions with donors and might be an opportunity for the
president to build on his growing alliance with Ravalomanana.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark Heinrich)