Here is a look at events in Madagascar since former President
Marc Ravalomanana was forced out in March 2009 after weeks of
protests and violence:
March 17, 2009 - Coup instigator Andry Rajoelina takes power
with the support of the army after Ravalomanana is forced out
following opposition protests. At least 135 people were killed
in the protests.
March 18 - Madagascar's Constitutional Court issues a
statement endorsing the takeover.
March 21 - Rajoelina sworn in as president.
March 31 - Southern African Development Community suspends
Madagascar.
June 3 - Ravalomanana is sentenced in absentia to four years
in jail for abuse of office.
Aug. 9 - Island's power-brokers sign initial power-sharing
deal in Mozambique's capital Maputo. Three weeks later a second
round of talks ends without agreement.
Sept. 4 - Rajoelina unilaterally names Monja Roindefo as
prime minister. Days later Roindefo forms a government which
African nations are quick to reject.
Oct. 6 - Rajoelina bows to international pressure and sacks
Roindefo.
Oct. 11 - Rajoelina appoints Eugene Mangalaza as a consensus
prime minister.
Nov. 7 - Rajoelina and Ravalomanana sign a deal in Addis
Ababa whereby Rajoelina would remain president, but accompanied
by two new co-presidents. Ravalomanana had rejected any accord
which would have seen his successor retain sole leadership of
the oil and mineral-endowed country. There are instant disputes
over the division of executive power. The African Union
suspension remains.
Dec. 8 - Rajoelina rejects an agreement on the make-up of a
unity government that was struck by his rivals in neighbouring
Mozambique and said it was tantamount to a coup d'etat.
Ravalomanana and former Presidents Didier Ratsiraka and Albert
Zafy agree to press ahead with the formation of a unity
government. Rajoelina blocks their return to Madagascar.
Dec. 18 - Opposition leaders allowed to return. Rajoelina
fires consensus prime minister. Opposition leaders say they will
set up unity government within days.
Dec. 20 - Rajoelina appoints army Colonel Vital Albert
Camille as new prime minister.
Feb. 12, 2010 - Vice Prime Minister Ny Hasina Andriamanjato
resigns in a sign of growing divisions within the government.
May 12 - Rajoelina says he will not contest presidential
elections in a bid to end the political crisis.
Aug. 14 - Rajoelina signs a deal with dozens of minor
parties aimed at ending the political crisis, but the pact is
rejected by the country's main opposition leaders.
Aug. 28 - A Madagascar court sentences deposed leader
Ravalomanana in absentia to forced labour for the deaths of
dozens of protesters during a Feb. 2009 march on the
presidential palace in which 30 people were killed.
Nov. 17 - Madagascar holds a referendum on a new draft
constitution lowering the minimum age for a president to 35,
allowing Rajoelina to stay in office until new elections.
Sept. 17, 2011 - Rajoelina signs a political road map that
allows for the unconditional return of his exiled predecessor
ahead of elections within a year.
Nov. 21 - Rajoelina names a new government, but the
opposition immediately rejects the cabinet as illegal, throwing
into question the road map towards an election. The previous
interim government had resigned in October as part of a move
required under the terms of the September deal.
Nov. 25 - Former President Didier Ratsiraka returns to
Madagascar after nine years in exile in France and calls for a
reconciliation summit.
Jan. 21, 2012 - Ravalomanana arrives back where he started
after a plane flying him home was ordered to turn around
mid-flight and returns to Johannesburg's main international
airport.
July 22 - The army storms a military barracks 10km (6.2
miles) from the capital in order to quell a mutiny, killing the
corporal who led it and arresting a number of mutineers.
-- Rajoelina and Ravalomanana will hold new talks in the
Seychelles this week.
