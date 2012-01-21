JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 An aircraft flying
Madagascar's exiled former leader Marc Ravalomanana home on
Saturday was diverted to Mozambique after the Malagasy
authorities ordered the jet to turn around, a spokesman for
Ravalomanana said.
"Madagascar civil aviation has turned the plane around and
it's been diverted to Pemba in Mozambique. It doesn't have
enough fuel to return all the way. It will refuel there and then
return to Johannesburg," a spokesman for the ousted president
told Reuters in Johannesburg.
A Malagasy government minister confirmed that the plane,
which earlier departed from South Africa, had turned around but
said the reasons were unknown.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Richard Lough and David
Stamp)