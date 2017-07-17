FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Madagascar minister of finance says he resigns
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
Company Results
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
U.S. puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile program
World
U.S. puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile program
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 17, 2017 / 9:05 AM / a day ago

Madagascar minister of finance says he resigns

1 Min Read

ANTANANARIVO, July 17 (Reuters) - Madagascar's finance minister announced his resignation on Monday following media speculation over differences of opinion between him and the president.

"The conditions enabling me to successfully complete my mission are not fulfilled," Gervais Rakotoarimanana told a news conference, without providing any further explanation for his decision.

"That's why I handed in my resignation as minister of finance and budget to the president of the republic on Friday." (reporting by Lova Rabary; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.