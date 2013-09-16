ANTANANARIVO, Sept 16 A suspected bomb-maker was
killed in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo on Monday when an
explosive device he is believed to have been building blew up
prematurely, police said.
The former French colony has been mired in turmoil since
President Andry Rajoelina seized power with military support in
2009. The island's tourism industry has suffered badly, and
foreign companies have been wary of committing to investment in
its oil, gold, chrome and nickel reserves.
A long-awaited election has been delayed three times this
year in a dispute over who can run.
Madagascar's security services are exploring a link between
Monday's blast and two other small explosions in the city
earlier this month.
"The components of today's device and those behind the other
explosions are identical," Antananarivo police chief Germain
Ratsirombahina told Reuters. He said other home-made bombs,
grenades and an automatic rifle were found in the house where
Monday's blast occurred.
No one was hurt in the explosions in Antananarivo earlier in
the month, and no significant damage caused. A previously
unknown group calling itself Defenders of the Nation's
Sovereignty had said it was behind the first blast this month,
outside a hotel on Sept. 5.
In an email received by several embassies at the time, the
group said it would not accept foreign powers trying to dictate
who could contest the vote now scheduled for Oct. 25.
Rajoelina and the wife of Marc Ravalomanana, the man he
ousted from power, were forced to withdraw their candidacies
under pressure from the African Union, the South African
Development Community and donors such as France and the European
Union.
