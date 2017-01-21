BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra March-qtr PAT up about 20 pct
* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 6.91 billion rupees
ANTANANARIVO Jan 21 The number of tourists visiting Madagascar increased by 20 percent in 2016, bringing numbers back to visitor levels last seen before a 2009 coup, the Ministry of Tourism said.
Figures released late on Friday showed that the number of visitors to the Indian Ocean island increased from 244,321 to 293,195.
"This is a national record for seven years a twenty percent increase," the ministry said on its website.
The tourism sector generated $702 million in 2016, the statement said. Tourism is a key source of foreign exchange for Madagascar. Numbers dived after the 2009 coup but were boosted after democratic elections were held in 2013. (Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Editing by Katharine Houreld & Shri Navaratnam)
* Says it appoints ARIA Audit Corporation. as new corporate auditor, to replace YAESU AUDIT & Co., effective June 29