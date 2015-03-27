March 27 Madison Square Garden Co, which
owns the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, said it would
spin off its sports and entertainment business into a publicly
traded company.
Shares of Madison Square Garden were up 5.3 percent at $85
in after-market trading.
The company said in October that it was exploring a
separation of its entertainment business from its media and
sports business.
The separation would be structured as a tax-free spinoff to
shareholders on a pro rata basis, Madison Square Garden said on
Friday..
The spinoff, expected to be completed in 2015, will result
in a company that would have a portfolio of sports teams,
entertainment productions and venues.
A separately traded media company would distribute sports
and entertainment content.
Auction house Sotheby's earlier this month named
Madison Square Garden Chief Executive Tad Smith its CEO.
Madison Square Garden shares had gained about 21 percent in
the six months to Friday's close of $80.73 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)