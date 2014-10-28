Oct 27 Madison Square Garden Co, which
owns the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, said Monday it is
considering a plan to separate its entertainment business from
its media and sports business to create two publicly traded
companies.
Shares of the company rose 14 percent in after-market trade.
The company said the live entertainment division would be an
event and venue management company, while the sports and media
unit would run sports teams and regional sports television
networks.
"Investors favor companies with greater strategic focus on
their core businesses," Chief Executive Officer Tad Smith said
in a statement.
Madison Square Garden said its shareholders would own shares
in both the new companies if it goes ahead with the spin-off.
The company said the idea had been under consideration
internally since July.
The company also said its board authorized a plan to buy
back Class A shares of up to $500 million.
"We are very pleased that MSG's board of directors and
management have committed to pursue a plan to enhance value for
all MSG shareholders through the combination of a share
repurchase program and contemplated business spin-off...We look
forward to the full and timely implementation of these plans,"
JAT Capital Management LP said in an email to Reuters.
JAT has a 9.36 percent stake in the company as of Sept. 22.
The company said it has not set a timetable for the
completion of the potential spin-off.
Madison Square Garden hired LionTree Advisors as financial
adviser for the separation.
Madison Square Garden also nominated activist investor
Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund management LP and Scott Sperling of
private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP to join its board.
Madison Square Garden shares closed at $65.78 on the Nasdaq
on Monday.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore and Greg
Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)