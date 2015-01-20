German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11
FRANKFURT, May 11 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Jan 20 Madkom SA :
* Acquires 51 percent stake in Cloud Industry Solutions Sp. z o.o.
* The price paid for the 51 pct stake (or 1,124 shares) in the acquired company has not been disclosed
* Grzegorz Szczechowiak appointed the chairman of the management board of Cloud Industry Solutions Sp. z o.o. as of Jan. 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 11 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
ZURICH, May 11 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday: