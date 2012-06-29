BRIEF-Natel Energy files to say it raised $11.8 million in equity financing
* Files to say it raised $11.8 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $15.6 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sE1Km5)
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Bernard Madoff's younger brother Peter Madoff on Friday with fraud, making false statements to regulators and falsifying books and records.
Earlier on Friday, Peter Madoff pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he helped advance Bernard Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme but denied knowing about the epic, decades-long fraud.
* Files to say it raised $11.8 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $15.6 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sE1Km5)
June 7 Mylan NV defended Chairman Robert Coury's role to ISS this week as the influential proxy firm prepares to advise shareholders on how they should vote on the re-election of Coury and other directors, according to a letter the drugmaker released on Wednesday.