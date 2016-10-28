* Stanley Chais' family settles with trustee, California AG
* Chais handled money for Spielberg other Hollywood elite
* Nearly $11.5 billion recouped for Madoff victims
(Adds details on claims and recovery efforts, case citations,
byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 28 The court-appointed trustee liquidating
Bernard Madoff's firm said on Friday he has reached a settlement
with the family of late Beverly Hills money manager Stanley
Chais that will provide more than $277 million to victims of
Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
Irving Picard, the trustee, said victims will receive at
least $232 million of cash, and the rights to $30.7 million of
assets that are expected to be sold.
A separate $15 million fund will pay claims by California
investors, resolving litigation by that state's Attorney General
Kamala Harris, and which had been brought in 2009 by her
predecessor, California Governor Jerry Brown.
Friday's settlement requires approval by U.S. Bankruptcy
Judge Stuart Bernstein in Manhattan, who oversees the
liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. A
hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.
The cash payout would boost to $11.46 billion the sum that
Picard has recovered for former Madoff customers, or 65 percent
of their estimated $17.5 billion loss. Picard has said half of
the 2,597 accounts with valid claims have been fully paid off.
Madoff, 78, is serving a 150-year prison term after pleading
guilty to running a decades-long fraud uncovered in December
2008.
Chais, who died in September 2010 at the age of 84, once
handled investments for elite Hollywood clients like
Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg, and had been a close
friend of Madoff since the 1960s.
Picard had sought to recoup $1.32 billion of "fictitious
profits" that he claimed the Chais defendants, including Chais'
widow Pamela, withdrew from Madoff's firm.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June 2009
filed a related civil lawsuit against Chais, claiming he ignored
red flags that Madoff's seemingly steady returns were bogus.
In a court filing, Picard's lawyers said the settlement
covered all of Stanley Chais' estate and substantially all of
his widow's assets, and represented "a good faith, complete and
total compromise."
Chais had maintained that he was also a Madoff victim and
had lost nearly all of his own money.
Lawyers for the Chais defendants did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Through Sept. 30, more than $1.42 billion has been spent on
recovery efforts, including $824.6 million for legal fees for
Picard's law firm Baker & Hostetler and $370.2 million for
consultant fees, a Thursday court filing shows.
A $4 billion fund overseen by former SEC Chairman Richard
Breeden will also compensate Madoff victims.
The cases are Picard v Chais et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 09-ap-01172; and In re:
Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC in the same court,
No. 08-01789.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Cynthia Osterman)