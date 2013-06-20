NEW YORK, June 20 The trustee seeking money for
victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme suffered a big defeat
on Thursday as a federal appeals court said he could not pursue
billions of dollars of claims against banks accused of aiding in
the fraud.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said
trustee Irving Picard lacked legal standing to pursue a variety
of claims against banks on behalf of customers.
Among the banks that Picard sued were JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Britain's HSBC Holdings Plc, Italy's UniCredit
SpA and Switzerland's UBS AG .