NEW YORK Oct 7 Madoff did not do it alone.
That is the message prosecutors will pound home as five of
Bernard Madoff's long-time employees go on trial this week
accused of enabling his $65 billion Ponzi scheme.
Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to defrauding investors at
Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, which imploded in
late 2008. He is serving a 150-year prison sentence.
Madoff said he acted alone, but prosecutors have since
charged 15 of his associates.
The five who go on trial on Tuesday were paid handsomely to
help Madoff dupe investors and regulators, prosecutors allege.
All five have pleaded not guilty and some of them have said in
court filings that they did not know about the fraud.
In an indictment in July, prosecutors said the five
employees created false records and fabricated exotic-sounding
transactions to explain the firm's consistent high returns.
Whether they touted a "convertible arbitrage strategy," a
"split-strike conversion strategy" or no particular strategy,
"the truth was that Madoff and his co-conspirators - with very
rare exception - were not making any trades at all," the
indictment said.
The defendants are Daniel Bonventre, the director of
operations for the firm's back office, who started working for
Madoff around 1968; Annette Bongiorno and Joann Crupi, who
managed clients' investment accounts; and computer programmers
Jerome O'Hara and George Perez, whom prosecutors say helped the
firm deceive the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
Internal Revenue Service, among others.
The charges include conspiracy to defraud Madoff's clients,
securities fraud and falsifying records of a broker-dealer. U.S.
District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, a Brooklyn native known for
her calm demeanor, will preside over the trial, which starts
with jury selection Tuesday.
Swain has requested a pool of 400 potential jurors, far more
than usual, for a trial that could last five months. Long lines
spilled out of the federal courthouse in New York on Oct. 1, as
potential jurors waited to fill out questionnaires exploring
their suitability.
LARGELY CIRCUMSTANTIAL EVIDENCE
A key witness expected for the prosecution is Madoff's
deputy and chief financial officer, Frank DiPascali. DiPascali,
who worked for Madoff for 33 years, pleaded guilty in 2009 to
helping Madoff and others carry out the fraud.
Defense lawyers will try to undermine his credibility, given
his seniority at the firm and incentive to seek leniency, said
Steven Feldman, a white collar defense lawyer at the law firm
Herrick, Feinstein and a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's
Office in New York from 2002 to 2008.
"You'd characterize him as a crucial piece of the puzzle
that the defense is going to attack mercilessly," Feldman said.
The challenge for the prosecution is to prove criminal
intent based on largely circumstantial evidence, Feldman said.
"The more complex the fraud and the more technical the
fraud, the harder it is to prove that an individual defendant
knew that he or she was doing something wrong at the time the
alleged crime was committed," Feldman said.
In a pretrial document, lawyers for O'Hara and Perez said
the programmers "performed the computer tasks assigned to them
mostly by" DiPascali, and that they were "lied to and misled for
years" by DiPascali and Madoff.
"We believe that the government has made a tragic mistake as
to George Perez, and that the trial will demonstrate that he
never became a knowing participant in any of the crimes
charged," Perez's lawyer, Larry Krantz, said in an email.
O'Hara's lawyer, Gordon Mehler, said in an email that "we
are eager to finally get underway."
Lawyers for Crupi questioned "whether she knew of the fraud
at all" in a court document filed in September.
Crupi's lawyer, Eric Breslin, declined to comment. Lawyers
for Bonventre and Bongiorno did not return requests for comment.
Prosecutors have also said that four out of the five were
involved "in romantic and/or sexual relationships" with each
other or with Madoff, although it is unclear if the
relationships will be a factor in the trial.
Of the 15 Madoff associates indicted, nine have pleaded
guilty. The most recent indictment was that of Paul Konigsberg,
an accountant who worked with Madoff's clients, who pleaded not
guilty on Sept. 26.
The case is USA v. O'Hara et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-0228.
