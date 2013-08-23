NEW YORK Aug 22 Five former employees of
Bernard Madoff responded on Thursday to government assertions
that all but one of them and Madoff were involved "in romantic
and/or sexual relationships" with each other and that Madoff
himself was ensnared in a "love triangle."
In short, they want more details, according to a court
document filed on Thursday.
Madoff pleaded guilty in March 2009 to running a fraud of up
to $65 billion at his investment firm and is serving a 150-year
prison sentence. While Madoff said he acted alone, prosecutors
have since charged 13 individuals in connection with the fraud.
Five of them - two women and three men - are set to go on trial
in federal court in New York on Oct. 7.
The employees are former investment advisory employees Joann
Crupi and Annette Bongiorno, former operations manager Daniel
Bonventre, and former computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and
George Perez.
Lawyers for the employees either declined to comment or did
not respond to requests for comment on Thursday night.
Earlier this month, prosecutors who accuse the former
employees of helping Madoff execute his Ponzi scheme asked to
exclude from trial evidence that all but one of them and Madoff
were at various times "in romantic and/or sexual relationships
with one another," and that one of the defendants was in a "love
triangle" with Madoff.
On Aug. 13, the government identified for defense lawyers
the employees they said were involved in each of the
relationships, according to the court document filed by defense
lawyers Thursday.
But the lawyers for the five defendants demanded more
details.
"We still have no information regarding the timing or
duration of the relationships or the source of the information,
and these facts are critical to the defendants' decision whether
or not to cross examine the government's witnesses concerning
the allegations," the filing said.
The defense lawyers also said there was another relationship
the government had not mentioned, but they did not provide
details in the filing.
"While the government identified certain relationships,"
Thursday's filing stated, "there is still another relationship
not embraced by the government's motion and about which it
presumably wishes to introduce evidence at trial."
Lawyers for the former employees outlined how details of the
relationships could prove relevant at trial.
If a government witness had a relationship with someone at
Madoff's firm, for example, it could influence their testimony
regarding one or more of the defendants, the lawyers said.
The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment.
The case is USA v. O'Hara et al, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 10-0228.