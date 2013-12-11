NEW YORK Dec 11 Exactly five years ago, Frank
DiPascali was awakened in his New Jersey home by an early call
from his boss, Bernard Madoff.
"He said, 'Frank, the FBI is in the office with my
brother,'" DiPascali said in federal court in New York on
Wednesday. "I said, 'Why are you calling me?' And I threw my
phone across the room."
The longtime Madoff deputy was speaking on the fifth
anniversary of Madoff's arrest on Dec. 11, 2008, which marked
the collapse of his decades-long Ponzi scheme.
DiPascali, who has pleaded guilty to his part in the scheme,
was testifying at the trial of five former Madoff employees who
are charged with helping the financier conceal his fraud from
customers, government regulators and Wall Street.
The defendants - back-office manager Daniel Bonventre,
portfolio managers Joann Crupi and Annette Bongiorno and
computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and George Perez - have
denied the allegations. They claim Madoff convinced them that
the business was legitimate.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence. He has denied
that the five defendants aided in his scheme.
FAKING OUT THE FEDS
In a week of testimony so far, DiPascali has said all five
took part in creating fake records to hide the fact that no
trading was occurring in any customer accounts.
On Tuesday, DiPascali had testified that Madoff told him
that the firm was broke only days before he was arrested.
As the trial continued on Wednesday, DiPascali said he then
panicked, throwing an unregistered gun he had received as a gift
into his pond and destroying a flash drive that contained
evidence of fake records.
"It was ridiculous," he said, because he knew there were
other copies at the office.
At the office in New York on Dec. 10, he said he saw Bernard
Madoff's wife, Ruth, and that she looked "catatonic," adding
that it was obvious to him Madoff had told her about the fraud's
extent.
"I touched her cheek and said, 'Ruthie, it's going to be
OK,'" he testified.
"Did you believe it was going to be OK?" Assistant U.S.
Attorney John Zach asked.
"No," DiPascali said.
On his way to the office on Dec. 11, he got a call from
Peter Madoff, Bernard's brother, telling him that Bernard Madoff
had been taken into custody. Throughout the day, DiPascali
provided falsified records to federal agents and lied to them
about what he knew, he said.
At one point, Peter Madoff walked into the conference room
where investigators had convened and dropped stacks of records
for the firm's main bank account at JPMorgan Chase & Co,
DiPascali said.
Under his breath, Peter Madoff said "something to the effect
of, 'This is where the secrets are,'" DiPascali testified.
Zach then took DiPascali through his decision to cooperate
and eventually plead guilty, asking him what had happened to his
house, his cars and his boat, all of which were seized by
federal authorities.
"How much money do you have right now on your own?" Zach
asked.
"The $14 in my pocket," replied DiPascali, who is out on
bail, but under house arrest.
He faces up to 125 years in prison.
Later on Wednesday, Larry Krantz, the defense lawyer for
Perez, began what is likely to be several days of
cross-examination by emphasizing that DiPascali spent the better
part of three decades lying to customers, regulators and fellow
employees about the fraud, in an effort to undermine his
credibility as a witness.
"Is it fair to say that you got pretty good at conning
people?" he asked.
"I never took a survey," DiPascali answered.
The case is USA v. O'Hara et al, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-0228.