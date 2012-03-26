* Ernst & Young had been accused of negligence, malpractice
* Union Bancaire Privee set up Madoff feeder fund M-Invest
* No reason given for discontinuance of lawsuit
March 26 The liquidators of a fund that once
funneled money to the now-imprisoned swindler Bernard Madoff
have dropped a $900 million lawsuit accusing Ernst & Young LLP
of negligence, professional malpractice and breach of
contract.
Ernst & Young had been challenged over its audits from 2003
to 2007 for M-Invest Ltd, a Cayman Islands-based "feeder fund"
created by Union Bancaire Privee solely to invest client assets
with Madoff's firm, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.
The private Swiss bank and M-Invest had agreed in December
2010 to pay as much as $500 million to settle claims by Irving
Picard, the trustee seeking money for Madoff's victims, that
they profited improperly from Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
No reason was given for the discontinuance of the M-Invest
lawsuit, which was disclosed in a one-sentence filing on Friday
with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. Ernst &
Young has said the lawsuit was meritless.
Scott Berman, a lawyer for the liquidators, did not
immediately return a call seeking comment.
Madoff, 73, is serving a 150-year prison sentence.
The case is M-Invest Ltd. v. Ernst & Young LLP, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 653353/2011.