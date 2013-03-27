EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
March 26 U.S. prosecutors are examining whether JPMorgan Chase & Co fully alerted authorities to suspicions about fraudster Bernard Madoff, the New York Times reported, citing several people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The prosecutors suspect JPMorgan may have violated a federal law that requires banks to alert authorities to suspicious transactions, the newspaper reported.
"We believe that the personnel who dealt with the Madoff issue acted in good faith in seeking to comply with all anti-money laundering and regulatory obligations," JPMorgan spokesman Joe Evangelisti told the newspaper. ()
Evangelisti declined to comment on the New York Times report to Reuters.
The Madoff fraud was revealed in 2008, when the financier ran out of money to meet redemption requests from his customers. He is serving a 150-year prison sentence.
The trustee appointed to liquidate Madoff's firm has said JPMorgan, Madoff's main bank for two decades, and other banks ignored numerous warning signs about the firm's business, allegations the banks have denied.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.