By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, June 5 While former trader David Kugel
was helping conman Bernard Madoff fabricate stock trades, his
son Craig Kugel was giving U.S. authorities false information
about who worked at the now-defunct Madoff firm.
Craig Kugel, a human resources employee at Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities LLC (BLMIS) from 2001 until the massive
Madoff fraud was revealed in December 2008, pleaded guilty to
five criminal charges in U.S. District Court in New York on
Tuesday. He is not charged with involvement in the massive
Madoff fraud.
But Kugel told the judge that he sent forms to the U.S.
Department of Labor about people who were not employed by the
firm even though they were on payroll and entitled to benefits.
He also admitted to filing false U.S. individual income tax
returns.
Last November, his father, David Kugel, pleaded guilty to
six criminal charges before the same federal judge, Laura Taylor
Swain. He said he and two other longtime Madoff employees,
Annette Bongiorno and Joann Crupi, faked records when no trades
actually took place. Bongiorno and Crupi have
pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.
BLMIS collapsed with the December 2008 arrest of Madoff. The
disgraced financier pleaded guilty three months later and is
serving a 150-year prison term. He orchestrated a decades-long,
multibillion dollar Ponzi scheme in which early investors are
paid with the money of new clients.
Craig Kugel, 38, said during his plea proceeding that he
sent the employment forms "knowing the numbers were inaccurate
and swearing to their truth." Kugel said he was sorry for his
lapse in judgment "but I want to make clear I was never involved
in the Madoff Ponzi scheme and never worked in its trading
department."
Kugel also charged more than $200,000 in personal expenses,
including luxury clothes, jewelry, and vacations for himself and
his family, to a corporate credit card, but did not report it as
income on his tax returns, prosecutors said.
The charges carry a maximum possible prison term of 19
years.
The case is USA v Craig Kugel, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 10-228.