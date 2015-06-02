By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 2 A federal judge on Tuesday
ruled largely in favor of the trustee seeking millions of
dollars for Bernard Madoff's victims in 233 lawsuits that sought
to recoup alleged fictitious profits generated by the Ponzi
schemer's firm.
In a 72-page decision, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart
Bernstein in Manhattan said the trustee Irving Picard could try
to claw back money that former customers he calls "net winners"
withdrew from Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC in the
two years prior to that firm's December 2008 bankruptcy.
Bernstein rejected the argument that clawbacks should be
limited because only a few Madoff employees knew of the fraud.
"Once it is determined that a Ponzi scheme exists, all
transfers made in furtherance of that Ponzi scheme are presumed
to have been made with fraudulent intent," he wrote.
But the judge also said Picard did not show he was entitled
to recoup money from various "subsequent transferee" defendants
who received sums originally withdrawn from Madoff's firm.
More than a dozen law firms represented the defendants.
Helen Chaitman, whose law firm Becker & Poliakoff represented
defendants in 128 of the lawsuits, declined to comment.
A spokeswoman for Picard declined immediate comment.
Courts have largely upheld Picard's methods to calculate
losses and identify net winners, who the trustee said withdrew
more money from Madoff's firm than they put in.
"Treating the phony 'profits' concocted by Madoff as real
would give claimants such as defendants, all of whom have
already received back their principal plus hundreds of thousands
of dollars of other people's misappropriated investment funds,
an unfair advantage at the expense of those customers who have
not yet recovered their principal," his lawyers wrote last year.
"There is no result less equitable than that."
Picard has recovered roughly $10.7 billion for former Madoff
customers who he estimates lost $17.5 billion of principal.
He has held some of that back because of litigation,
including two cases involving the U.S. Supreme Court.
Picard wants that court to review a lower court decision
barring him from clawing back money in the six years before
Madoff's firm went bankrupt because of a so-called "stockbroker
defense" available to customers.
Meanwhile, some Madoff victims have until July 20 to ask the
Supreme Court to review a separate decision denying them
interest and inflation adjustments on their claims.
Madoff, 77, is serving a 150-year prison term.
The case is In re: Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities
LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
08-01789.
