Nov 29 It wasn't just billions of dollars that
were lost when Bernard Madoff proved to be a crook.
A federal judge rejected a California couple's request to
recover a sculpture of three African masks that they gave the
now-imprisoned Ponzi schemer in 2006, court papers show.
Robert Baird and Randy Morrison Baird gave the sculpture as
a "thank you" gift for Madoff's having seemingly given them a
"financial security blanket" during their more than six years
as clients of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.
The Bairds said their 13-year-old daughter gave Madoff the
sculpture at his Manhattan office. They said the sculpture was
worth several hundred dollars, and acquired by Robert Baird's
father in Liberia in the 1970s.
"Madoff appeared quite pleased with the gift," Randy
Morrison Baird said in court papers. "He looked her (the
daughter) in the eye and smiled at her, and then looked at my
husband and me and thanked us." Madoff later followed up with a
handwritten thank-you note, the Bairds said.
The Bairds demanded the return of the sculpture after
Madoff's Dec. 11, 2008 arrest.
But U.S. marshals confiscated the sculpture and other
Madoff belongings, intending to auction them. They pulled the
sculpture from the auction block when the Bairds learned it was
about to be sold, until the dispute could be resolved.
The Bairds said they would not have given Madoff the
sculpture had they known he was a fraud, and gave it under the
mistaken belief that he was handling their money honestly.
But U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin, the judge who sentenced
Madoff to 150 years in prison, said the Bairds could not
recover the sculpture, noting their having taken "great care"
in choosing a gift that held "sentimental value" to them.
"The Bairds are understandably frustrated by their loss of
both a cherished family heirloom and their investments. But
they are not alone," Chin wrote on Tuesday. "Moreover, under
the law, a gift is not revocable merely because the premise for
the gift was false."
Randy Morrison Baird, reached by email, had no immediate
comment.
U.S. marshals have raised tens of millions of dollars by
selling or auctioning homes, cars, antiques, jewelry, wine and
even underwear of Madoff, with sums recovered going to victims.
The case is U.S. v. Madoff, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 09-00213.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)